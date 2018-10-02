Huntsville police support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with fundraising effort

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a special way and helping support local charities in the process!
Officers and other staff members are taking part in the fundraising effort.
HPD is selling several hundred specially designed shirts for their employees to purchase and wear this month. You can see the pink ribbon on the front of the shirts when officers have them on.
The funds raised will go to the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation, as well as the Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation, which supports the memorial out front of HPD headquarters.
Members of the department are proud to give back to their community and wear pink for the cause!
“We’ve told the officers and other personnel who work for the Huntsville Police Department that they can wear the shirts under their uniform if they work the street or you can wear it on duty when you come in to work in your un-sworn position. They can wear it for the month of October. This is the first time we’ve done it and everyone was really excited about doing it. We’re hoping to sell out of all of the shirts pretty quickly,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, HPD’s public information officer.
The 2018 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will once again raise essential funds for the Huntsville and Madison Hospital Breast Centers. This year’s proceeds will enable the Foundation to purchase a new ultrasound machine and three ultrasound upgrades for Huntsville Hospital Breast Center, and will go toward the purchase of a new 3D tomosynthesis machine for Madison Hospital Breast Center.
