Huntsville group slapped with lawsuit over evictions

Holly Ray is now representing two evicted tenants who are suing the management of Eden Springs Apartments on Knight Road in South West Huntsville. The defendants include Dean Richtsmeier, who owns the property, The Knighthood Foundation which is not registered in the state of Alabama, Deb Jeffery the on-site manager, and Good Cause Huntsville and Peacemakers Love Foundation, two non-profit organizations based in California. On its website, Good Cause Huntsville claims to focus on manifesting Self-Help Communities for those at-risk of homelessness.