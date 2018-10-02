Franklin Superintendent: No more mold in Pre-K classroom

THARPTOWN, AL (WAFF) - Monday the superintendent of Franklin County Schools said there is no more mold inside a Pre-K classroom at Tharptown Elementary School.
Superintendent Greg Hamilton said the district followed professional directions in cleaning the room and outside testing shows mold is no longer a danger to students.
This year, one unidentified Pre-K student at Tharptown Elementary was hospitalized due to mold exposure.
“Our number one priority is for kids to be safe, and have a safe learning environment to learn in, an environment that is safe and conducive to learning. If one kid has become sick, that is one too many,” he said.
Hamilton said the district is not aware of any other mold-related illnesses, and he has spoken to the family of the sick child. He said the student in question is doing better.
The district worked with Raincrow Environmental, a Deatsville based company on addressing the issue.
Hamilton said Raincrow recommended using a cleaning agent and a dehumidifier to kill off the mold. He said the district did both, and added new air filters to combat harmful particles in the area.
“We’ve had every room in the school tested, cafeteria, library, all the buildings tested to make sure we have no mold issues in the school, and we do not,” he said.
Hamilton said ventilation issues created the harmful mold over the Summer, and that it was in part a human error.
Hamilton said no other schools in the district show any signs of harmful mold.
