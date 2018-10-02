“Food & Fellowship Community Day” being held in New Hope

NEW HOPE, AL (WAFF) - An event being held in New Hope will offer attendees food and flu shots.
The New Hope Lions Club will be holding their inaugural “Food & Fellowship Community Day” on Thursday.
Food such as hamburgers, chips, and ice cream will be served.
Free flu shots will also be provided at the event by Huntsville Hospital.
There will also be a large dumpster for attendees to deposit unwanted household items.
“We see this as a great opportunity to bring everyone together to enjoy food and fellowship and get a flu shot if needed.” said District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at 149 Walnut Street in New Hope.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.