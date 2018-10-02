Lauderdale County man charged in June murder case

Jordan, Source: Times Daily
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 2, 2018 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 10:40 AM

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A man has been charged in Florence in connection to a deadly shooting in June.

Authorities say that 36-year-old Charles J. Jordan, was indicted in the case, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Jordan is accused in the shooting death of 47-year-old Michael Moore Watson.

Watson was killed after being shot following a dispute over loud music in the Pine Haven Shores subdivision in Florence.

Jordan reportedly turned himself in on Monday and has since been released on $50,000 bail.

