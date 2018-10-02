Few clouds & warm tonight; 90s are back

Skies will stay partly cloudy for the rest of your Tuesday evening with very isolated rain showers possible. Overnight temps will be warm in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. A few very isolated rain showers can pop up in the afternoon. High pressure takes control by Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine and hot temperatures in the lower 90s.
The weekend looks dry right now with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Next week will bring isolated rain chances early in the week with temperature staying in the mid to upper 80s.
