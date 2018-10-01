Concerns raised about Alabama’s parole board

“He came into contact with the law two times. Both times they contacted the Parole Board and never heard back. On July 13 he was in court in Marshall County that morning at 10 a.m., they contacted the parole board and asked if they should keep him. All they knew was he was out on parole and had committed another crime. They called the pardon and parole board and was told no comment. That day they found the three bodies including the little 7-year-old boy. If he had been kept that morning he wouldn’t have killed them that day.”