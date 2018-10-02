Columbia High School student suspended, arrested after bringing gun to campus

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A 17-year-old student at Columbia High School has been suspended after officials say he brought a gun to school.
The high school’s principal Clifford Porter says that they received a tip Tuesday afternoon about a student who had brought the gun onto campus.
School officials then located the student and the gun.
The student, who has not been identified, has been suspended. The student is also reportedly going to be recommended for expulsion.
Huntsville police say the gun was unloaded by officials and discovered to have no bullets. They arrested the student in the last period of school. He faces a misdemeanor firearms charge.
The student also reportedly said he was “just showing it to people”, according to Huntsville police.
“I want to assure you that we always take any type of concern seriously and have the full cooperation of the police department. That policy will not change.” said Porter. He also encouraged parents to continue talking with their children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats, or disturbing information.
