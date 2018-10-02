Chamber of Commerce holding Food Truck Fest at Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There are more than 26,000 employees who work at Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, and the Chamber of Commerce is creating events to help them interact.
Dozens of employees at Research Park lined up Tuesday for lunch from several food trucks as part of Food Truck Fest. The different food options aren’t what motivate everyone to leave their cubicles.
“I feel like this is a great place to just come together, team build, and that kind of stuff,” said employee Diana Stevens.
This isn’t the first Food Truck Fest Diana Stevens has attended, and it won’t be her last.
“Every time I come here, I feel like I bring different people. I personally like to come and enjoy the food here, and so if I can spread my enjoyment to other people, that’s just what I’m trying to do,” said employee Diana Stevens.
The fun atmosphere is something some engineers in the Silicon Valley experience every day, which is one reason chamber of commerce members want more people to attend.
“Come out on a beautiful day, meet your neighbor, we have chairs set up right over there, so where you can meet different people, meet a new friend every time,” said chamber of commerce member Claire Aiello.
The chamber of commerce helps sponsor events like this because if employees like their jobs, they’re going to stay and they say there is a lot to offer here in the research park.
“We want them to grow here, we want to keep them here, so we have events like this to keep them engaged and keep them meeting people,” said Claire Aiello. Employees have to pay for the food, but the friends they make are free.
During each Food Truck Fest a local non-profit is selected for employees to donate too. The next event will be November 13th and the charity will be Christmas Charities Year Round, Operation Believe.
For a list of events taking place at the research park you can click here.
