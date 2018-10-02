Albertville fire marshal investigating suspicious house fire

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators are in Albertville after a morning house fire was deemed suspicious.
Fire officials say they believe the home is a total loss with all the fire and smoke damage but that it was a vacant home.
A nice home in a regular Albertville neighborhood is near a total loss after fire crews got the call around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in the 200 block of Solitude Avenue.
Fire officials say the fire appeared to have started in the rear area of the home.
The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage on the inside as well as the attic after making it’s way there.
Neighbors say it’s been at least six months since someone lived in the home and that’s just one reason investigators see foul play involved.
“This house was abandoned, is abandoned. No power was on the house. At this time it is suspicious in nature and the fire marshal is still investigating,” said Albertville Fire Capt. Brent Ennis.
If anyone has any information about this fire you are asked to contact the fire marshal at the Albertville Fire Department.
