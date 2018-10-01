UNA adding 3rd ceremony to fall graduation

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has added a third graduation ceremony for the fall.
The third ceremony will be on Dec. 14 of graduation weekend. The time for this ceremony has not yet been announced but will be released soon, according to officials.
The times for the two on Dec. 15 have not changed.
No tickets are needed for any graduation ceremony.
Officials said among several reasons for this change include a much larger than expected number of December graduates, ongoing construction in Flowers Hall that will result in the permanent reduction of nearly 800 seats, and feedback from students and parents regarding the previously proposed plan to issue tickets for admission.
UNA officials hope this should alleviate any concerns about seat limitations, said Brian Rachal, director of communications and marketing.
“There were many variables that informed our decision,” said Dr. Kenneth Kitts, UNA president. “Due to University growth and the increasing diversity and expansion of popular programs, we expect to have a high number of graduates this December and in future winter commencements.”
UNA will continue to utilize a three-ceremony commencement in May and December exercises while also adding an August commencement in 2019 for summer graduates.
“The addition of multiple ceremonies in December and May, plus an August commencement represents the continued growth and health of the institution. It’s quite exciting,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for academic affairs and provost.
