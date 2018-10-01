Suspect caught, another wanted for scamming elderly in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A recent report of scamming in Limestone County has led to the arrest of a man in New Jersey, who is awaiting extradition to the Limestone County Jail. Investigators also have arrest warrants on a second individual in the case.
Adebayo A. Adeleke, 45, of New Jersey was arrested on a warrant for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly that was obtained by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office,
Sacha Maithland, 29, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly her alleged role in the scam.
Deputies took a report on Sept. 21 from a 77-year-old man who had been scammed on Craigslist. The victim had a family member post some farm equipment for sale on that site and others. He received a message on Craigslist about the equipment on Sept. 15. Believing he had found a buyer, victim agreed to cash a check for a larger amount than the selling price, allegedly so the “buyer” could pay for shipping the equipment to New Jersey.
Investigators say when the victim received a check from the “buyer,” he did as he had been requested and cashed it, and then he sent postal money orders to the people he believed were the movers. The bank later informed the victim that the check was forged. The investigator discovered that the address to which the victim sent the money orders had a mismarked zip code, and the package had been refused at that address but later picked up at the post office in Easthampton, New Jersey.
Sheriff’s investigators worked with United State Postal Service investigators and Easthampton Police Department investigators to identify the suspect who allegedly picked up the money orders. They determined Adeleke picked up the money orders and Maithland cashed the money orders. Investigators obtained security photos, identifying documents, and other evidence connecting the two suspects to the scam.
Investigators believe that a business in New York had their banking information compromised, allowing the suspects to access that information to create forged checks and scam people across the country. The scam may have originated in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where Adeleke claimed he lived prior to coming to the United States.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to the public in hopes of helping them protect their private information, as they say they generally see an increase in scams leading up to the holiday season.
- 1. Know who you are dealing with. Scammers often pretend to be a government official, your family, a local business, or a charity. Never give out personal information, especially when you receive an unexpected email, text, or phone call. Spammers may use a “cloned” phone number with a local area code to make you think you know them.
- 2. Perform a search online to check for others who may have received the same type of request or possible scam. Use terms like “review,” “complaint,” or “scam” with the person contacting you.
- 3. Do not trust your caller ID. Scammers use “spoofing” technology to attempt to fool you into providing them information.
- 4. Never pay up front for anything like a job offer, student loan, taxes, debt payment, loan assistance, or any supposed prize. If you send money in advance, you will most likely never recover the money you sent.
- 5. Use caution with the way you make payments. Most credit/debit cards have some form of fraud protection, but many payment options do not. Wiring money or sending money orders or reloadable prepaid cards makes it nearly impossible to ever recover your money.
- 6. If you are unsure about a situation, ask someone you trust before you send anyone money or personal information.
- 7. When you get a robocall or recorded message upon answering the phone, hang up!
- 8. Never deposit a check when you are asked to wire money back. Banks are required by law to make funds available within days of a deposit, but it can take weeks for them to discover that a check was forged. If you deposit a forged check, you are responsible for repaying the bank.
- 9. If you think you might have been scammed or have any questions, contact your local law enforcement agency.
- 10. You can sign up for free scam alerts from the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here. This service also provides tips and advice concerning scams. You can also report scams on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.
