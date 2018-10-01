Suspect caught, another wanted for scamming elderly in Limestone County

Investigators say when the victim received a check from the “buyer,” he did as he had been requested and cashed it, and then he sent postal money orders to the people he believed were the movers. The bank later informed the victim that the check was forged. The investigator discovered that the address to which the victim sent the money orders had a mismarked zip code, and the package had been refused at that address but later picked up at the post office in Easthampton, New Jersey.