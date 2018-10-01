Resource and job fairs coming to Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Two events are coming to the area in hopes of getting Madison County residents prepared for jobs.
The Madison County Department of Human Resources will be hosting resource and job fairs in October.
The resource fair is being held on October 17 in hopes of making participants aware of the services and resource available in Madison County. That event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include resume writing and mock interviews.
The job fair will be held on October 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are advised to dress professionally. Over 25 community partners and 30 employers are set to attend.
Both events will be held at the Madison County Department of Human Resources at 2206 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.