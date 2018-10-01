Officials release photo of off-duty trooper killed in Sunday morning shooting in North MS

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Officials have released a photo of the off-duty state trooper that was killed in a Sunday morning shooting.
Trooper Kenneth Joshlin Smith, 32, was killed near the Tippah and Alcorn County line just after midnight, Sunday according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Thirty-eight year-old Rickie Dale Vick was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi, Mississippi. Eaton surrendered to authorities Sunday morning.
According to authorities, Eaton is currently in the Tippah County Jail and charges are currently pending.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.