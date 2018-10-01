North Alabama Red Cross volunteers return home

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The first group of volunteers the North Alabama Red Cross deployed to help with Hurricane Florence are now back home.
Six volunteers are now back in the Tennessee Valley after spending almost two weeks helping thousands of people in need. The Red Cross executive director has helped in other disaster situations and she says the damage caused by Hurricane Florence will be around for months to come.
Khris Anderson just got back from North Carolina where teams of volunteers stayed busy.
“Friday of last week we were up to almost 600,000 meals that we provided. We’re over 3,000 volunteers serving in North Carolina,” said Anderson.
In the two weeks Khris spent helping disaster victims she did a little bit of everything.
“I was at the shelters, I was at all of the points of distribution, I was at the feeding sites,” said Anderson.
Thousands of homes have been destroyed as a result of Hurricane Florence and the rising flood waters... but there is one person Khris and other Red Cross volunteers helped who she says she’ll never forget.
“They had a little girl who was actually dying of cancer and her house had been destroyed, they were really diligent trying to find her a place and the family a place,” said Anderson.
Hurricane Florence made landfall more than two weeks ago and people impacted need a lot of help. Although six local volunteers are home, another team of volunteers are getting ready to be deployed.
"We’re actually sending out more people because in a hurricane this disaster can last for months and we’re probably looking to be there on through Thanksgiving,” said Anderson.
Everyone at the Red Cross says it will take billions of dollars to rebuild the Carolina’s. It will also take a lot of hands to help people who are in need. The Red Cross is looking for both donations and volunteers.
