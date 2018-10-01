New Huntsville airline ready for liftoff

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you’re making plans to fly during the holidays, there’s a new airline you can use at Huntsville International Airport (HSV). Frontier’s first flight out of Huntsville will be Friday, October 5th at noon.
Employees at the Huntsville International Airport say they’re already seeing other airlines lower their prices. Frontier is a low-cost airline and they're advertising some flights for less than $50. In order to stay competitive airlines including Delta have started slashing their prices and the trend is expected to continue.
Every year 1.2 million people fly out of the Huntsville International Airport. If prices go down, the number of travelers will go up and less people will feel the need to fly out of Nashville or Birmingham. Frontier is currently offering two destinations for you and your family to travel to, Denver Colorado and Orlando Florida.
If the seats on the plane fill up, Frontier will add even more flights and more vacation hot spots.
“If you want a destination that Huntsville doesn’t currently have, a non-stop... the answer to that is let us know by going to our Facebook page, going to Frontiers page, tagging them. These airlines want to communicate with you, so if you will go and do that and let them know where you want to be and you’re filling the seats they’re certainly going to consider adding those destinations," said airport public relations manager Jana Kuner.
Employees at the airport are excited about Frontier.
They say the next time you fly you should compare prices.
