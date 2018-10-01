Muggy & Warm Today with Afternoon Showers, Warmth Returns This Week

Clouds will build through the day today and that could bring some scattered showers and storms for parts of the Valley. The best chance for storms looks to be to the west of I-65 and will likely pop up after noon/1pm. Sand Mountain could still see some showers, but for the most part I think it will be dry. Temperatures today will be dependent on rain and clouds, but I expect the low to mid-80s for those who are east of I-65, while rain could keep the Shoals into the upper 70s.