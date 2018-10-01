Muggy & warm Monday with afternoon showers

We’re starting off your work week with some warm temperatures as many of us are into the upper 60s and low 70s out there this morning. Even seeing a few areas of patchy fog, which could slow things down.
Clouds will build through the day today and that could bring some scattered showers and storms for parts of the Valley. The best chance for storms looks to be to the west of I-65 and will likely pop up after noon/1pm. Sand Mountain could still see some showers, but for the most part I think it will be dry. Temperatures today will be dependent on rain and clouds, but I expect the low to mid-80s for those who are east of I-65, while rain could keep the Shoals into the upper 70s.
We should dry out overnight tonight and into Tuesday, but these clouds will continue to stick around. Because of that we will likely start off warmer than normal into the upper 60s. There is a small chance at rain on Tuesday, but overall, I think we will stay dry and partly cloudy. You’ll need the A/C the next couple of days because we are expecting temperatures to climb back into the mid to upper 80s. After Tuesday we will stay clear with plenty of sunshine to carry us through the week.
