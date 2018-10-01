Guntersville City Council, school board to meet about getting new high school

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - With a price tag of $50 million, Guntersville City Council and school board members will be getting together later this month for the discussion on a new high school. There is expected to be lots of discussions before any construction begins.
The ball is rolling now towards possibly building a new high school in Guntersville. City council members toured all of the school system facilities last month including the high school. That's where they heard about all the current problems the more than forty year old structure is facing which includes plumbing, electrical, and space concerns.
So in a rare meeting, the city school board and council will have a workshop meeting together Oct. 17 to begin addressing the issue. The biggest hurdle being $50 million.
“We’re going to have to sit down, roll up our sleeves and do some work. We’re just going to have to figure it out and there’s no magic answer right now. I don’t have it. It’s just going to take the collaboration of everyone working together to come up with a solution and I think we can do it,” said Mayor Leigh Dollar.
No word yet on when a new school could be built.
