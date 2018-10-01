City of Guntersville resurfaces walking trail, plans for trail extension

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Walking and running enthusiasts in Guntersville have something to cheer about. The city is currently repaving its entire walking trail with plans for a major extension.
Crews are now out resurfacing the final one and a half miles of the Guntersville walking trail. Walkers like Gary Carlyle are loving it.
“Hey, it looks good, doesn’t it? It looks real good,” said Carlyle.
The job was badly needed as Mayor Leigh Dollar says it hasn’t been resurfaces since it was originally constructed back in the early 90′s.
But that’s not all. The city has acquired two grants totaling one-point-three million dollars. That money will be used to extend the trail. Mayor Dollar says they’ll extend the trail by land to the river bridge, under it, then back around to City Harbor.
“There will be some boardwalk areas, places where people can actually fish. It will have, we did request that in the design that there are some areas that jut out in the water so that people can truly fish. It will go as far as the money will let us go,” said Dollar.
Dollar anticipates construction will begin in the next six months.
