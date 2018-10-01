Blanket and cold gear drive for the homeless

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is asking for your cold gear donations before winter weather settles in across the Tennessee Valley.
The NACH 2018 Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive begins on Thursday, October 4.
The organization is looking for the following items:
- Blankets
- Coats/Jackets
- Gloves/Socks
- Thermal underwear
- Sleeping bags
- Warm hats
- Sweatshirt/pants
- Scarves
There are 10 drop off locations across Huntsville:
