One dead, one injured in three-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A 21-year-old woman has died and another person has been injured as the result of a three-vehicle crash.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the crash occurred just three miles north of Albertville, on Alabama 68. They say that Carlee Clanton, 21, of Collinsville, was killed with the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle driven by a 20-year-old male.
The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The driver of a third vehicle was not injured.
Troopers are continuing to investigate this crash.
