Mostly cloudy and warm 70s overnight

Mostly cloudy skies stay in place for the rest of your Sunday evening with warm overnight temperatures in the lower 70s, a few very isolated rain showers are possible east of I65.
Monday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with high temperatures in the middle 80s, widely scattered rain showers are possible into the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be a similar day with highs again in the middle 80s with a slim chance of seeing a few isolated rain showers. High pressure takes control by Wednesday leaving us with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern stay hot and quiet through Friday with just isolated chances of pop-up rain showers.
Longer term models are hinting at a pattern change for the second and third week of October. This would mean “fall-like” temperatures could settle in to the Tennessee Valley.
