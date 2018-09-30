Mostly cloudy and warm 70s overnight

Monday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with high temperatures in the middle 80s, widely scattered rain showers are possible into the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be a similar day with highs again in the middle 80s with a slim chance of seeing a few isolated rain showers. High pressure takes control by Wednesday leaving us with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern stay hot and quiet through Friday with just isolated chances of pop-up rain showers.