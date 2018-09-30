Crews help clean up storm damage in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Retired veterans and first responders spent time in Decatur on Saturday cleaning up homes after severe storms hit the city several months ago.
WAFF met with a volunteer who leads teams around the country
Nolan, I spoke with Team Rubicon members today in Decatur, and they all made sure to tell me about their head honcho.
Standing at a solid five feet, the team leader doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty.
“I was just kind of looking for something to do, you know, purpose, give back to my community.” said Maria Sanders, the Southeast Communicator for Team Rubicon.
This isn’t the first time Sanders is giving back, as she says “I’m a Marine Corps veteran.”
Sanders and almost everyone involved in Team Rubicon are dedicated to serving.
They served our country and now our local communities.
“We try to mainly focus on communities that don’t have as many resources available to them, you know, elderly or folks with you know without insurance. All of our services are free.” continued Sanders.
Sanders says this weekend isn’t the only time they’ll be in the Tennessee Valley. She says they’ll be back anytime they can help people in need.
