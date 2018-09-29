Neighbors question mystery ‘X’ on their property; turns out to be City work

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is making repairs in one Northeast Huntsville neighborhood, but residents say they had no clue they were coming.
Mysterious markings popped up on Stanhope Drive within the last few weeks. It wasn’t until crews started work that they learned about them.
“They didn’t explain anything to us. They just came and started digging things up," said Pat Stolz.
Crew members for Reed Contracting told WAFF 48 they were sent out by the city to fix some issues before repaving the entire street.
“There’s a water drainage problem, and they’re going to come in here with their equipment and level this out. They’re going to put in a new surface to get this leveled with the street grade, and then they’re going to regrade the street and make it a smooth transition," explained Harold Jackson.
Jackson says he asked city workers what they were doing as they worked.
Stolz wasn’t home and said she wasn’t notified. She went on to complain of incessant flooding. Several other homeowners have the same worries, so they’re holding out that this work will fix that.
“I’m hoping that this will do the job, but they’re gonna have to do something about the street first," said Stolz.
We reached out to the City for a timeline on the project and its details, but we have not heard back from them,
“The street is way overdue. They need to level this whole surface out so that the water and everything will flow evenly to the drains down there," proclaimed Jackson.
Residents say crews have been working on their street for about two weeks.
