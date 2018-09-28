Mother blames teacher for scratching her son; Officials say scratches happened in fight on bus

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Jefferson County mom is livid after she says her 9-year-old son came home from school with scratches on his chest.
She's blaming a teacher, but the school system tells a much different story.
Shanione Russell vividly recalls her son, Derian Russell, getting off the school bus Thursday afternoon.
“He ran to the car and he started pointing to his chest. And I asked him happened and he started crying and said, 'Look what my teacher did,’” she says.
As she inspected the scratches, her older son told her Derian had been jogging down the hall at the end of school when a teacher called his name. He then described what happened when Derian answered her calls.
“When he got over there to her, she jacked him by the arm and grabbed him by the collar of his shirt and with full force, scratching up his chest,” Russell said.
But Friday, Jefferson County School officials said Derian and his brother are the only ones with those facts. They say the woman accused denies the claims and students they spoke with say the scratches are the result of a fight Derian had on the bus.
In fact, Derian has suspended from the bus because of the fight.
Officials are pulling surveillance video in hopes of confirming the truth.
“Just the fact that you have to go through this with your son - it’s awful,” Russell says.
