Mostly clear and cool overnight

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with cool and comfortable temperatures expect to fall into the lower 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s and low humidity. A few very isolated rain showers will pop up in the afternoon, mainly east of I65. Cloud cover will stay in place Sunday night keeping overnight temperatures warmer in the upper 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with widely scattered rain shower and storms expected in the afternoon, highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
High pressure will control the weather for the middle part of the week with abundant sunshine expected and highs in the middle 80s. Our next best chance of rain will be next Saturday as a front slides through, cooler temperatures in the 70s will follow Sunday.
