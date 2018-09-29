’Distinguished’ motorcycle ride in Huntsville raising money for men’s health

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is hosting a special motorcycle ride in Huntsville Sunday.
There will be over 50 motorcycles participating. Each rider has raised money for men’s health and prostate cancer research.
This ride is taking place in over 90 countries across the world and has raised over $5 million this year alone.
The ride starts at Straight to Ale at 1 p.m. with an after-party at 4 p.m..
For more infiltration visit the see the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’s website.
