Auburn leads Southern Miss 14-3, game in lightning delay
By Brandon Miller | September 28, 2018 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 4:16 PM

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - Auburn’s offense was able to start moving a little better in the second quarter, but the game has been halted due to lightning.

The Tigers lead Southern Miss 14-3 late in the second quarter.

Jarrett Stidham has been the only consistent playmaker for the Tigers. He has 102 yards on 7 of 12 passing. Seth Williams has a 46-yard touchdown reception.

First Quarter

Auburn 7, Southern Miss 0 - Jarrett Stidham pass to Seth Williams, 46 yards (3:39 left)

Second Quarter

AU 7, USM 3 - Parker Shaunfield field goal, 44 yards (12:51 left)

AU 14, USM 3 - Anthony Schwartz run, 6 yards (6:43 left)

This story will be updated throughout the game.

