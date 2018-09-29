Auburn leads Southern Miss 14-3, game in lightning delay

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - Auburn’s offense was able to start moving a little better in the second quarter, but the game has been halted due to lightning.
The Tigers lead Southern Miss 14-3 late in the second quarter.
Jarrett Stidham has been the only consistent playmaker for the Tigers. He has 102 yards on 7 of 12 passing. Seth Williams has a 46-yard touchdown reception.
First Quarter
Auburn 7, Southern Miss 0 - Jarrett Stidham pass to Seth Williams, 46 yards (3:39 left)
Second Quarter
AU 7, USM 3 - Parker Shaunfield field goal, 44 yards (12:51 left)
AU 14, USM 3 - Anthony Schwartz run, 6 yards (6:43 left)
This story will be updated throughout the game.
