Alabama up 49-0, Hurts can no longer redshirt

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide jumped out to such an early lead that Tua was pulled before the end of the 1st Quarter.
Alabama showed it’s dominance early on in this game. The Crimson Tide scored an impressive 28 points in the first 13 minutes of the game. This included two running touchdowns, a passing touchdown, and a punt return for a touchdown.
Jalen Hurts saw early playing time due to the Tide’s crushing 1st Quarter performance. On his first drive, Jalen threw a 54 yard pass to Henry Ruggs III for a touchdown.
With Jalen playing today, he can no longer redshirt this season. This means he will only have one year of eligibility if he decides to transfer.
Current score: Alabama 49, Louisiana 0
1st Quarter:
11:25 - Alabama scores on a 9 yard run by Josh Jacobs .
9:25 - Alabama scores on a 13 yard pass by Tua Tagovailoa to Henry Ruggs III.
8:02 - Alabama scores on a punt return by Jaylen Waddle.
2:28 - Alabama scores on a 1 yard run by Josh Jacobs.
2nd Quarter:
13:52 - Alabama scores on a 54 yard pass by Jalen Hurts to Henry Ruggs III.
7:26 - Alabama scores on a 5 yard run by Najee Harris.
1:28 - Alabama scores on a 49 yard pass by Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
