Tuscumbia mayor wants to bring in new retailers

TUSCUMBIS, AL (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is working on a plan to get some new retail stores in the Shoals.
The goal is to bring retail shops to a tract of property on U.S. 72 owned by the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Underwood said he is excited about bringing more retail shops to the Shoals. He said bringing more retail into Tuscumbia will help create more jobs and bring more revenue into rural Alabama.
Underwood said the ball is rolling and recruitment firms are starting to market the property off U.S. 72 near the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. He said city board members have agreed to allow site visits from businesses interested in locating on the property.
“They’re promoting us to the different developers they have relationships with not only the developers but the businesses themselves. After the homework’s done now we should be seeing some results of the work. So we look forward to the upcoming months and year to see what benefits we get out of that," he said.
Underwood said he hopes to see new businesses in the Shoals within a year.
