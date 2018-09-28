Salvation Army truck stolen in the Shoals

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Law enforcement in the Shoals need help finding a pickup truck that was stolen from the Shoals Salvation Army.
Salvation Army leaders say they would like everyone to be on the lookout for a white Ford-F-150. It has a white single cab long bed. The license plate is 0748AM8.
They said someone stole the truck in broad daylight Wednesday. It was stolen from the Salvation Family Store in Sheffield.
They say the truck is an important resource they use to help people in the community. They use the truck to deliver food, packages to the homeless and transport items to disaster victims.
“It is very vital if we can’t use it to pick up donations, which means we don’t have things to sell in our thrift stores, which means we don’t have money to fund our programs that we do feed the homeless and our utility and rent assistance. So it’s a vital part of what we do in the community," said Capt. Benjamin Duel with the Salvation Army.
If anyone sees the vehicle or has a tip on where it can be found, contact police or the Shoals Salvation Army
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.