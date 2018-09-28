Records show violent prison inmates walked off work release

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama court records show the Department of Corrections put violent offenders in its release work release program with no state supervision, and they simply walked off, right into all our cities and towns.
WAFF 48 News found five inmates being held for violent crimes have already escaped their free world job sites in 2018.
Their prior convictions/guilty pleas include:
· One 1st degree assault (includes the serious injury, disfigurement of someone with a deadly weapon)
· Two 2nd degree assaults (includes the injury of someone with a deadly weapon)
· One 3rd degree assault (includes the injury of someone)
· Two discharges of a gun toward a building or vehicle
· Domestic violence-Harassment
· Dog/cat cruelty
WAFF 48 News also found records of an escaped inmate having plead guilty to possessing a gun illegally, and another plead guilty to manufacturing a controlled substance.
All seven inmates were part of the Alabama Department of Corrections work release program, where selected inmates are held at minimum security facilities.
The state transports them to work at an everyday business in Alabama, providing inmates with a chance to learn a job skill and earn money.
The ADOC picks them up at the end of the day, but during working hours there is no state supervision.
Last week an Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman said there are 1,119 inmates in the work release program.
It’s part of an ADOC effort to reduce the cycle of inmates returning to prison, which as of 2014 was 31.5 percent.
However, ADOC records show 51 work release inmates have escaped their job site since October 2014.
29 inmates have escaped since October 2016.
The five inmates with violent convictions and guilty pleas were recaptured. All but one inmate was captured within five days.
John Adam Mitchell, who plead guilty to 2nd degree assault, eluded law enforcement for 96 days.
He was recaptured Sunday.
The ADOC administrative regulation on the work release program states “selection of inmates for work release or work release staff will be made in accordance with procedures and criteria outlined in the official Department of Corrections Classification Manual."
It also states “these criteria constitute board guidelines for assignment to a custody level and placement within which classification personnel are required and expected to use professional judgement and experience for making recommendations and approvals.”
Friday, WAFF 48 News requested the portion of the manual in relation to those procedures and criteria, but the ADOC official responsible for the document in the research and planning division did not respond to the request.
The Alabama Department of Corrections Male Inmate Handbook states “classification specialist will explain how you can qualify for the Work Release Program," but does not elaborate on those guidelines or criteria.
There are 10 minimum security facilities housing work release inmates in Alabama, including one in Decatur.
