Prosecutor’s actions come under fire in Limestone Co. incest case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Allegations of misconduct in the courtroom have surfaced in Limestone County in a horrific sex abuse case.
The defense claims the prosecutor wanted to provoke a mistrial by allowing the victim to have her own notes in on the stand.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals says there needs to be a jury trial in Limestone County to determine whether the prosecutor’s actions were intentional when the victim testified against Richard Edward Davis, who is accused of rape, sexual abuse, sodomy and incest. Davis, of Elkmont, was indicted on 107 counts.
Veteran Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel says he’s never seen this kind of thing happen in his more than 40 years of practicing law and said it’s “unfathomable” that a member of the district attorney’s office would cause a mistrial on purpose.
He read through court documents pertaining to the matter, calling it “unusual.”
“It’s very serious charges. The victim is on the witness stand and she’s very nervous and upset, according to the prosecutor. She has some notes to refresh her recollection that had been given to the defense lawyer before trial. When she’s on the stand, she has other notes that she’d made, 18 pages of notes she made. When she starting referring to them, then the defense lawyer saw that and made a motion for mistrial because he had not been given those before trial. The judge granted the motion for mistrial,” he explained.
The defense lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case alleging double jeopardy. That motion was denied. The defense then filed a petition for writ of mandamus in the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The Court of Criminal Appeals sent the case back to the judge in Limestone County and said there has to be a jury trial on the issue.
“I think this ruling will be appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court but if they have this jury trial and if a jury finds that the prosecutor intended to provoke a mistrial, then all of the cases against this defendant are over because double jeopardy would apply,” McDaniel said. “That’s unfathomable that a prosecutor would intend to do that.”
If the jury rules the prosecutor did not intend to cause a mistrial, then there will be another trial.
“I believe with everything in me, that the prosecutor did not intend to provoke a mistrial in this case by allowing the witness to use notes. That’s my opinion but a jury will make that decision. Because a prosecutor would know if they did that and the mistrial was granted, then all of the cases would be over against this defendant because of double jeopardy,” McDaniel added.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones was asked to comment on Friday. We are waiting to hear back from him.
He previously told The News Courier that Richard Edward Davis' abuse spanned six to seven years and that the victim did not report the abuse until they were older.
