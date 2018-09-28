Kitchen Cops: September 28th - inspectors find insects

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Health inspectors in Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties carried out over 150 inspections in the past week. A vast majority of the restaurants they went into were just fine, but there are some issues that you need to know about:
Haru Korean Sushi on Madison Boulevard gets an 86. Inspectors say there were two spray bottles filled with chemicals stored with food and clean fishes.There also some foods being held at the wrong temperature. We’re told these issues have been fixed since the inspection. La Frontera meat market and shop on Jordan Lane also earns an 86. Inspectors found flies and roaches throughout the building.
Donna’s Barn and Cafe in Elkmont has the lowest score in the Tennessee Valley this week with a 68. Inspectors found a failing sewage system, a dirty ice maker and food being held at the wrong temperature. When they came back, the sewage problem was fixed, but the ice maker was still needing a cleaning. You know those signs that say “employees must wash hands before handling food”?That’s hard to do without soap or towels. Inspectors say both of those problems were happening at El Quetzal Buena Vista in Decatur. They get an 82.
