Kitchen Cops: September 28th - inspectors find insects

Donna’s Barn and Cafe in Elkmont has the lowest score in the Tennessee Valley this week with a 68. Inspectors found a failing sewage system, a dirty ice maker and food being held at the wrong temperature. When they came back, the sewage problem was fixed, but the ice maker was still needing a cleaning. You know those signs that say “employees must wash hands before handling food”?That’s hard to do without soap or towels. Inspectors say both of those problems were happening at El Quetzal Buena Vista in Decatur. They get an 82.