2 killed in car wreck in Littleville

LITTLEVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A fatal wreck in Littleville left two people dead and one injured Thursday morning.
Investigators say one person was dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to Helen Keller Hospital with critical injuries. One of them passed away at the hospital.
Our news partners at the Times Daily identified them as Tina Bogue, 30, of Town Creek, and Jaleia Smith, 8, of Russellville. Bogue died at the scene while Jaleia died at the hospital.
Investigators say they arrived on the scene on George Wallace Highway 43 just after 7 a.m.
It was a two-car collision. Investigators say one car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control.
“Anytime someone gets killed in a wreck it’s bad I hate for the family my prayers are going out to them. I’ve been at this for seven years. This kind of thing never gets any easier. But we are here to do the best we can to help," said Assistant Chief Rodney McAnally.
Littleville police officers are still investigating exactly how the accident happened.
