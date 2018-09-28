Huntsville City Council passes FY 2019 budget with amendments for retirees

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday, the Huntsville City Council passed the proposed fiscal 2019 budget scheduled to begin in October.
However, members did pass several amendments, but the largest involved money for retired Huntsville workers.
Councilman Devyn Keith motioned to move $729,394 from the 1990 capital plan to a one-time bonus split among retired city employees.
Council members supported the move 3-1. The money was originally designated to go towards road resurfacing.
The impact of the move on road conditions is currently unclear.
The Council did not pass an amendment proposed by Councilman Bill Kling to raise city employee wages by 2 percent to offset cost of living.
Kling proposed moving $1.2 million from outside professional services. Those services include landscape management and cleaning of city facilities.
Instead, city employee pay will go up the scheduled 1 percent.
Here are some of the other amendments:
- The council moved $10,000 from the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra to a local Cerebral Palsy organization
- The council moved $5,000 from a line item dedicated to office equipment to the Parks and Recreation Department
Huntsville Utilities also presented the options for the proposed rate hike to the council for the first time. Council members and the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the three options at a meeting next Thursday.
