Fridays with Funnymaine: Cupcakes, Coach Pruitt, Petty Longhorns & LSU Wins a Dundie Award

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt had a mini-meltdown on the sideline during the Volunteers' loss against Florida last week. But, Jermaine doesn’t think his job is in danger just yet. “I think the people in Knoxville are getting impatient” Johnson told Trent and Margo. “Give coach Pruitt some time to weed out the bad guys in there that don’t want to follow the system and do the right things.” Johnson said this weekend’s game against #2 ranked Georgia is a good opportunity for the Vols to test themselves and make a statement.