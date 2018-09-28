Fog & Cooler Temperatures this Morning, Pleasant Weekend Ahead!

That morning commute will be impacted by the low visibility and fog this morning, so give yourself some extra time to get to work or school. As we go through the morning the fog will lift and we will see some areas of clouds. Clouds will clear out throughout the day leading to a nice sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be mild all day today, staying right around normal. Stemming from the upper 50s and low 60s this morning to the low 80s this afternoon, which are just about average. Should be a great evening for those high school football games!