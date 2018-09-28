Fog & Cooler Temperatures this Morning, Pleasant Weekend Ahead!

Happy Friday! We’re feeling a bit different out there this morning as temperatures have fallen into the low 60s and even into the upper 50s in some spots this morning. Fog is an issue in some spots as well.
That morning commute will be impacted by the low visibility and fog this morning, so give yourself some extra time to get to work or school. As we go through the morning the fog will lift and we will see some areas of clouds. Clouds will clear out throughout the day leading to a nice sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be mild all day today, staying right around normal. Stemming from the upper 50s and low 60s this morning to the low 80s this afternoon, which are just about average. Should be a great evening for those high school football games!
We could start the day off on Saturday even cooler with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley. Fog will once again be an issue and we could see a little more cloud cover through the day, but still should see some sunshine. We’ll climb back into the low 80s for the afternoon, but it should be another dry day. Ditto for Sunday! Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
