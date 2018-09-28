Decatur doctor found guilty of harassing patients

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A municipal court judge has found a Decatur doctor guilty of harassing patients.
Dr. Michael Dick was found guilty on three misdemeanor harassment charges.
Dick was facing three cases. Only one was tried in court Friday. The judge read the other two complaints and found him guilty of all three.
Dick was sentenced to pay a $500 for each case and serve 30 days in jail for each case.
Dick has the option to appeal to Morgan County Circuit Court, in which case he would be granted a jury trial.
The prosecution had one person testify. This was Ashley Newcom, a patient who field the complaint.
The defense had testimony from a medical assistant, office manager and Dick.
