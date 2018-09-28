DC BLOX opens new data center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Atlanta-based company has announced the opening of a new data center in Huntsville.
DC BLOX, which provides data centers, network and cloud services, has opened the new center near the Redstone Arsenal.
The new facility features receiving and storage, conference rooms, and staging areas. The company also says that the new center will deliver 46,000 square feet of data hall space and up to 15 megawatts of IT power.
“The significant investment being made by DC BLOX to open this data center in Huntsville will not only create high-paying jobs but also bring another industry to the booming technology sector in north Alabama,” commented Governor Kay Ivey.
“The DC BLOX data center is another great addition to our technology rich community. Huntsville, and the region, has a growing need to safely and securely manage big data through faster, cleaner transmissions,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
The company plans to celebrate the opening with an event next Wednesday, October 3 at 3 p.m. at the data center.
DC BLOX has started development of another property in Birmingham, with groundbreaking for that facility set to take place in October.
