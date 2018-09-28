Championships on the line in Huntsville Speedway season-ender

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - After months of hard racing and unfortunate wreckin', it’s time for the 2018 season finale at Huntsville Speedway. The late model division is a battle between Austin Aker and Nathan Davis, separated by just two points going into the final weekend. The truck series also has a tight points fight, with Jon Whitten holding a 4 point lead over Bryce Carver and Daniel Bradford not far behind. Saturday’s racing starts with qualifying at 6:00. The green flag drops at 7.
Robbie Edger sat down with Trent and Margo to talk about the season and the successes the track has had winning over new fans on social media this year. Click the video above to see what he’s got to say.
The track is offering big cash bonuses for the winners this weekend. The Speedway is also working on some special post-season races in the fall. You can follow them here on social media to keep up with that. Robbie also teased something big in the works for 2019 that he can’t quite talk about yet.. but he promised to give us the scoop when he’s ready to confirm things.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.