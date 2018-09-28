Bounty hunter charged with shooting at person outside Decatur restaurant

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police say shots were fired outside a Jack’s Tuesday morning. Now a man is facing charges over it.
Morgan County 911 received a report of possible gunshots at the 6th Avenue restaurant at about 9:10 a.m. Responding officers say they made contact with Roy Lee Woods, a bounty hunter for Pronto Bail Bonding.
Police say Woods told them he was trying to apprehend a subject who was wanted by the bonding company. Woods reported that, while doing so, an altercation ensued that resulted in shots being fired.
Detectives determined Woods fired shots at the subject’s vehicle as the subject was trying to get away. Police confirm it happened in the Jack’s parking lot.
No one was injured during the incident.
Woods was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits and reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on his own recognizance bond, meaning that no bond amount was posted.
