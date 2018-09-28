Boaz breaks ground on two and one-half million dollar park

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - A new city park is coming to Boaz. Groundbreaking was held Friday at 1 pm.
Officials say they’re excited about getting started on the new park that will be an enjoyment for every age group.
Shovels hit the dirt today in Boaz where a new city park will be built next to downtown. Residents came out for the groundbreaking for the new two and one-half million dollar project.
There will be a quarter mile walking trail with a rubber surface, a playground, splash pad, and an amphitheater. The amphitheater is expected to be state of the art with a sound system throughout. Mayor Dyar hopes it will spark some interest with economic developers.
“Hopefully when they see this they will see that Boaz is not dead. We are alive and we are going to be making some differences in the next couple of years,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar.
The new park is expected to be completed by as early as the spring of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.