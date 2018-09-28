Aerojet Rocketdyne celebrates construction progress

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Progress was on display at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new advanced manufacturing facility in Huntsville. The company held a topping out ceremony to mark construction has progress. Topping out is a building tradition that originates in Scandinavia.
The last beam of the building’s roof was hoisted into place Friday morning bearing the signatures of the construction workers who’ve spent the last 11 months working on Aerojet Rocketdyne’s newest facility.
“Aerojet’s been in Huntsville for a long time and it was a natural fit for us to expand our business and grow here in Huntsville,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne Site Leader Jim Ramseier.
When construction is finished the facility will build a still in-develoment rocket engine. The AR1 rocket engine is being built as a main booster engine for small to medium-class launch vehicles according to Aerojet Rocketdyne Chief Communication Officer Steve Warren.
“AR1 is the ideal engine for many possible solutions; it brings the right thrust level, size, and performance to a wide variety of launch vehicles,” said Warren.
The AR1 engine was in the running to be used in United Launch Alliance’s lower stage of the new Vulcan Rocket. Thursday the Blue Origin won the contract to produce that engine.
Still, Aerojet Rocketdyne will have a hand in the Vulcan Rocket. The company’s RL10X-C engine will power Vulcan’s upper stage.
“The RL10 has been the nation’s premier, high performance upper-stage rocket engine for more than 50 years, placing numerous military, civil and commercial satellites into Earth orbit and sending spacecraft to explore every planet in our solar system,” said Steve Warren.
Aerojet Rocketdyne is looking to continue it’s big impact in the Rocket City. The Huntsville advanced manufacturing facility will employ about 180 people. Construction should be finished sometime in December of 2018.
“They will start up with low rate production in 2019. By the end of 2019 we’ll start scaling up to full production,” said Jim Ramseier.
Overall Aerojet Rocketdyne will employ about 800 people in the Rocket City including staffing at its Business Defense Headquarters in Cummings Research Park. Right now total Aerojet Rocketdyne employment in Huntsville stands at about 350.
