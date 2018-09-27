Tennessee Valley gas prices up over last 48 hours

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Find your shelling out more money to fill up your vehicle? That’s because gas prices shot up 10 cents in the last 48 hours.
A check of GasBuddy.com shows fuel prices around $2.62 cents a gallon in Huntsville.
In the Shoals your paying around $2.60 a gallon.
In Sand Mountain prices there range around $2.55 a gallon.
According to AAA, the current average for regular fuel is $2.87 a gallon. That’s up one cent from yesterday’s average and up 30 cents from a year ago.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.