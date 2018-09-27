Parkland shooting mother speaks on community response to gun violence

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A WAFF familial connection to the Stoneman Douglas Shooting shared her thoughts on her community’s response to the February tragedy that left 17 dead.
Liz DeCastro is my aunt. Her son and my cousin, Mark DeCastro, was in the building where the shooting happened. Thankfully, he was unharmed.
After the Blossomwood accidental shooting, I asked her to share her thoughts and experiences with the greater Tennessee Valley.
In the months following the shooting, Stoneman Douglas High School students were required to use clear backpacks.
At the beginning of this school year, that rule was revoked.
“Of course there was a lot of banter on social media about whether or not it was a good idea, a lot of the kids felt like it was an infringement on their privacy, a lot of them put stickers on their backpacks, some of the kids put funny slogans or filled it up with rubber duckies,” DeCastro said.
She said she didn’t mind the move, as it was one more precaution to keep children safe.
DeCastro said many parents thought more should be done, and wanted to see metal detectors.
Logistics kept those from being put in, but Stoneman Douglas students now students are required to wear ID badges, there is an increased security presence, and there is only one entry/exit point to the campus.
“I’m not sure the parents feel like it’s enough, I’m not sure I’ll ever feel like it’ll ever be enough, but there is definitely some safety precautions in place,” she said.
DeCastro said increased mental health resources have been made available to students on the campus and around town.
She said her son did not feel a need to continue using those resources after a few sessions, but some of his classmates are continuing to work with counselors.
I asked her what message she had for parents in the Valley concerned about a similar incident happening closer to home.
She called for locals to vote in politicians that would support “common sense” gun reform in November.
