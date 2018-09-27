Massive fire destroys apartment building in Lakeview District

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A massive fire in Birmingham’s Lakeview District destroyed an under construction apartment building and injured a firefighter overnight.
The second-alarm fire started after midnight in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue South. The building was 80 percent constructed with no windows or doors, which fire officials say allowed the fire to spread quickly.
A firefighter was transported to UAB Hospital with a leg injury.
Investigators say they don’t know how the fire started. The investigation could take three to five days to complete.
A neighboring house that was being used as a law office was also heavily damaged.
An apartment building on the other side of the office was evacuated as a precaution. Power was also shut off in the area temporarily.
Crews are still searching for hot spots.
