Fort Payne man charged with child sex abuse

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - Fort Payne police have charged a local man with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Gary Houston Day, 65, was arrested Tuesday. Chief Randy Bynum said the arrest stems from a report taken on Sept. 3 about the alleged abuse acts.
He said investigators “worked hard to bring this case to where charges could be filed.”
The investigation continues with possibly more charges pending.
Day’s bond was set at $60,000 for each charge for a total of $180.000.
