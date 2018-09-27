Flooding risk lowering, but more rain expected Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - More light showers out there this morning as that cold front has stalled over the Valley. That means we will see more rain throughout the day today.
Temperatures starting into the mid to upper 60s with some low 70s due to that cloud cover and rainfall. We should stay cooler than normal this afternoon with the mid to upper 70s as the rain keeps us cooler. Expecting these showers to continue through the morning and into the afternoon. While it will mainly stay as rain showers, we could have a few storms with some lightning and thunder. Rain should come to end during the late afternoon and evening as clouds linger overnight tonight.
Looks like we will start Friday with some fog and patchy drizzle across the entire Valley with all of this moisture in the lower atmosphere. Temperatures will be a little closer to normal though, as they will start off into the low to mid 60s, we could even see a few upper 50s! Expecting things to climb back into the low 80s for Friday afternoon with some scattered showers possible but overall I think we should stay dry. The best chance at Friday rainfall will be on Sand Mountain.
The weekend looks pleasant, as temperatures will start off into the low to mid 60s, possibly even the upper 50s in some spots. We should stay dry and could see you get a lot of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the afternoon into the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance for a storm Sunday afternoon, but again I believe that we stay dry.
