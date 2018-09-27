Flooding risk lowering, but more rain expected Thursday

Looks like we will start Friday with some fog and patchy drizzle across the entire Valley with all of this moisture in the lower atmosphere. Temperatures will be a little closer to normal though, as they will start off into the low to mid 60s, we could even see a few upper 50s! Expecting things to climb back into the low 80s for Friday afternoon with some scattered showers possible but overall I think we should stay dry. The best chance at Friday rainfall will be on Sand Mountain.